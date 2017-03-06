The Pride of Cherry Grove
Once upon a time in rural Michigan, where I grew up, people used to stop what they were doing when an airplane flew over and watch it until it was almost out of sight. Many of the flights we saw were made by Sherman Edgar, a farmer who lived in an adjacent township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Air & Space.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oshkosh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
|Birthday wishes coming in from all over the cou...
|Oct '16
|jeanasp
|2
|Oshkosh's African-American Community (Mar '08)
|Sep '16
|know your place
|23
Find what you want!
Search Oshkosh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC