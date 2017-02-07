Oshkosh Police Investigate Possible Human Trafficking
Oshkosh police have arrested a woman for prostitution and are investigating whether it's part of a human trafficking incident. Officials say the 53-year-old Chinese citizen was arrested Friday at the Parkway Motel in Neenah after undercover cops responded to an ad the woman placed on the social media website, Back Page.
