Marvel Manufacturing Co., Oshkosh, Wis., offers the Spartan by Marvel PA460-HD horizontal production band saw, a twin-post machine specifically designed to cut specialty steels. This model combines rigid construction, a 10HP blade drive and enhanced coolant delivery to provide maximum cutting rates on tough to cut materials such as tool steel and stainless.
