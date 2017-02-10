Legislators looking to eliminate dayl...

Legislators looking to eliminate daylight saving time

Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem, and Rep. Michael Schraa, R-Oshkosh, are looking for co-sponsors for the bill that would end the "Spring Forward/Fall Back" switching of clocks that comes with the start and end of daylight saving time. "As we look forward to the warmer weather in spring, many of us also dread the loss of an hour of sleep and every year people beg the question, why do we continue to do this?" Kerkman said in a statement.

