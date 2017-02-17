Lawmakers dial back Daylight Saving Time change
A proposal to end Daylight Sving Time in Wisconsin is seeing some changes, foloowing a backlash on social media the proposal received after it was introduced earlier this month. Instead, state Representatives Samantha Kerkman and Michael Schraa now say they actually want to make the sunshine-extending time change year-round in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIGM-AM Medford.
Add your comments below
Oshkosh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb 1
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan 30
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
|Chelsea Clinton set to campaign in Eau Claire n...
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oshkosh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC