Drone taxis? Dubai plans roll out of self-flying pods Middle East city eyes Chinese-made drones to fly people across its skies. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2l7Litf A model of the EHang 184 autonomous aerial vehicle is displayed at the World Government Summit 2017 in Dubai on Feb. 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.