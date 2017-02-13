Drone taxis? Dubai plans roll out of self-flying pods
Drone taxis? Dubai plans roll out of self-flying pods Middle East city eyes Chinese-made drones to fly people across its skies. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2l7Litf A model of the EHang 184 autonomous aerial vehicle is displayed at the World Government Summit 2017 in Dubai on Feb. 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Oshkosh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb 1
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan 30
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
|Chelsea Clinton set to campaign in Eau Claire n...
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oshkosh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC