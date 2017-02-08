Dead Horses brings awe-inspiring folk renditions to Madison
Most of the audience at the Dead Horses show knew it was going to be a great night when the first act, Simon Balto, walked to the front of the stage and, directing a quip at President Donald Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway, said, "This concert is dedicated to the victims of the Bowling Green massacre." From there, Balto welcomed the audience to the Majestic Friday evening with a relaxing and soulful set.
