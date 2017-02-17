College Newspaper Says So Long To Print Edition

GREEN BAY & OSHKOSH, WI - Is this week's announcement that the UW Green Bay student newspaper is ditching print, and going solely digital, a sign of the times? "The printing costs have sort of crept up on us these past few years, and recently, we've seen a shift in the audience from traditional newspaper to online" At UW Oshkosh, Jessica Johnson, Editor-in-chief of the Advance Titan, says an all-online switch could come in the near future, but not yet. While the print version of the Advance Titan still has high readership numbers, the editorial staff says that since the launch of their newer website this school year, they've had an increased focus on their online presence.

