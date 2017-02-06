AirVenture 2017 Will Host Astronaut Reunion for 50th Apollo Anniversary
The largest aviation event in the U.S. will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo missions with an astronaut reunion. The Experimental Aircraft Association announced this week it will welcome crewmembers from most of the manned lunar missions to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for AirVenture 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flying.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oshkosh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb 1
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan 30
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
|Chelsea Clinton set to campaign in Eau Claire n...
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oshkosh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC