UW System sues former UW-Oshkosh leaders
The University of Wisconsin System is filing a civil lawsuit against a retired UW Oshkosh chancellor and a former vice-chancellor over deals with the university's foundation. The state Justice Department investigated former Chancellor Richard Wells and former vice chancellor of administrative services and chief businesses officer, Tom Sonnleitner, in connection with five projects.
