Unions appeal DOT approval of Norwegian Air

Friday Jan 13

Unions representing 100,000 aviation workers have asked a federal appeals court to overturn the Transportation Department's decision allowing Norwegian Air International to fly to and from the U.S. The case filed Thursday at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which hears appeals of administration decisions, means the long-running dispute with Norwegian will continue a while

