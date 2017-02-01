Poberezny Estate to Be Preserved
The original stone farmhouse of Paul Poberezny, founder of the Experimental Aircraft Association and a prominent figure in the homebuilt aircraft community, was purchased by Aircraft Spruce & Specialty Co., in an effort to preserve the estate and countless artifacts and photos inside. More than 100 years old, the estate is located near Wittman Field, close to EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flying.
Add your comments below
Oshkosh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan 30
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
|Chelsea Clinton set to campaign in Eau Claire n...
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oshkosh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC