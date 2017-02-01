Poberezny Estate to Be Preserved

Poberezny Estate to Be Preserved

Tuesday Jan 24
Flying

The original stone farmhouse of Paul Poberezny, founder of the Experimental Aircraft Association and a prominent figure in the homebuilt aircraft community, was purchased by Aircraft Spruce & Specialty Co., in an effort to preserve the estate and countless artifacts and photos inside. More than 100 years old, the estate is located near Wittman Field, close to EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Oshkosh, WI

