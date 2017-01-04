Oshkosh police shield on wall 01302015

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Oshkosh Police are "imploring" people not to leave valuables - especially the keys - in their vehicle after five car thefts since December 28. Police expect the problem to get worse with cold weather and more people leaving their cars running to warm up . Four vehicles were recovered.

