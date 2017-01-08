With just 48 hours notice, a crew from The Bachelor arrived at Omro's Knigge Farms and set to work filming for an episode, Oct. 2. The team, wielding six cameras, arrived at about 10 a.m. Omro's Knigge Farms hosts 'The Bachelor' With just 48 hours notice, a crew from The Bachelor arrived at Omro's Knigge Farms and set to work filming for an episode, Oct. 2. The team, wielding six cameras, arrived at about 10 a.m. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://oshko.sh/2jix8RE Jacob and Charlie Knigge with Pete and Theo Knigge hosted a crew from The Bachelor, a reality television show, which filmed part of an episode at the Omro dairy. OMRO - The call came out of the blue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.