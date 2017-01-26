Google Shuts Down Vern Raburn's Titan...

Google Shuts Down Vern Raburn's Titan Aerospace

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Flying

A high-flying solar-powered drone that was being developed by Titan Aerospace to bring Internet to remote areas of the world. Mystery surrounds what former Eclipse Aviation founder Vern Raburn is doing these days, but we do know that Alphabet, Google's parent company, has pulled the plug on Titan Aerospace, the company Raburn had been tapped to head to build solar-powered drones that would beam Internet to remote parts of the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flying.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oshkosh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08) Dec '16 CaliforniaBoy 4
News Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08) Dec '16 JPB 9
Frankie hallberg Nov '16 Jenifer 1
News Chelsea Clinton set to campaign in Eau Claire n... Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
News Birthday wishes coming in from all over the cou... Oct '16 jeanasp 2
Oshkosh's African-American Community (Mar '08) Sep '16 know your place 23
See all Oshkosh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oshkosh Forum Now

Oshkosh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oshkosh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Oshkosh, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,138 • Total comments across all topics: 278,398,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC