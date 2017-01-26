Google Shuts Down Vern Raburn's Titan Aerospace

A high-flying solar-powered drone that was being developed by Titan Aerospace to bring Internet to remote areas of the world. Mystery surrounds what former Eclipse Aviation founder Vern Raburn is doing these days, but we do know that Alphabet, Google's parent company, has pulled the plug on Titan Aerospace, the company Raburn had been tapped to head to build solar-powered drones that would beam Internet to remote parts of the world.

