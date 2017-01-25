Drug charges for sleepy crew on a Som...

Drug charges for sleepy crew on a Somers road

Four people from Oshkosh discovered it's not prudent to park a stolen vehicle in the road and go to sleep. The four - Preston Hull, 23, Kelsiee Lassiter, 23, Christopher Walker, 45, and Mickey McGregor, 44 - were arrested by deputies of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department at about 6 a.m Tuesday when they were found inside a 2010 Dodge Avenger parked in the southbound lanes of the 2000 block of 100th Avenue in Somers.

