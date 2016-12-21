Wheaton man involved in fatal crash on I-55

A Wheaton man was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on northbound I-55 that killed a 60-year-old Wisconsin man, police said. Samer Hraish, 36, of Wheaton, was driving a commercial vehicle in the right lane of I-55, just south of Route 53, shortly before 3:30 a.m. when he was struck from behind by William Hansen, 60, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, who was driving another commercial vehicle.

