Stolen Hit-Run Vehicle Sought

Sunday Dec 4 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Police in Oshkosh need your help finding the driver and passengers inside a stolen vehicle which rammed a squad car and drove away. The incident happened in the drive-thru area of a McDonald's restaurant in the 1800 block of Jackson Street around 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

