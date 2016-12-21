's Year in Photos 2016

The past year was packed with exciting new aircraft, incredible aviators, and no shortage of fun airshows and exhibitions, and we took every chance we could to bring you there with some of the best photography in aviation. Look back with us on 2016 with photos of new airplanes, from the highly anticipated HondaJet to the backcountry-conquering XCub; gargantuan fly-in events such as AirVenture, Sun 'n Fun and Flying Aviation Expo; and some of the most interesting personalities in the flying world.

