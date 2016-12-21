Police Seek Person of Interest

Officials are looking for 51-year-old Myron Batiste of Oshkosh with regards to a theft that happened in the 500 block of Grand Street on Sunday. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Winnebago County Wide Crime Stoppers at 231-8477 or text IGOTYA and your crime tip to 274637 or go to Winnebagocrimestoppers.org .

