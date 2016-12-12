Oshkosh police want to question man for squad car hit-and-run
Oshkosh Police want to question a man in connection to a hit-and-run crash that damaged a squad car. The stolen vehicle was described as a 2004 Nissan Maxima 4-door sedan that is silver in color.
