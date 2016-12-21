Military airplane art display lands in Wisconsin

Artwork on an unconventional canvas -- World War II combat planes -- is the subject of a new exhibit at an aviation museum about 90 miles north of Milwaukee. Large aluminum panels, cut from their original warplanes, show colorful cartoons, clever names and pinup girls in the temporary display at the EAA AirVenture Museum in Oshkosh, Wis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.