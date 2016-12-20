DeForest Associate Principal receives regional award
In a surprise presentation at his school, the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators named Douglas Crowley of DeForest Area High School as the winner of this year's Associate Principal of the Year Award. The Wisconsin Associate Principal of the Year program recognizes an associate principal whose leadership has resulted in improved student learning, instructional collaboration, and a safe and positive school environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Oshkosh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec 2
|JPB
|9
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
|Chelsea Clinton set to campaign in Eau Claire n...
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Birthday wishes coming in from all over the cou...
|Oct '16
|jeanasp
|2
|Oshkosh's African-American Community (Mar '08)
|Sep '16
|know your place
|23
|if you worked at wrc in 1999 read this
|Sep '16
|justlooking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oshkosh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC