Cities brood over 'dark store' tax lawsuits

Cities brood over 'dark store' tax lawsuits Lawsuits that reduce taxes for big box retailers by wide margins are popping up in Wisconsin Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://oshko.sh/2hnooeO Big-box retailers are suing Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and other Wisconsin cities to lower their property tax load with a legal loophole that opponents say will cause cities to raise residential taxes to make up the difference. Retailers have argued successfully that their thriving businesses should pay the same tax rate as a shuttered store, under what critics call the "dark store loophole."

