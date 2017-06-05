Extreme conditions that caused flooding now diminishing, but Okanagan ...
Much of Osoyoos Lake Park south of the town on Lakeshore Drive was under water last week. Lake levels are now down more than a foot since last Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Osoyoos Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kory Garcia being arrested for 2nd degree felon... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|April98
|7
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Relocating to Republic Washington (Nov '07)
|Mar '16
|Echobabe
|26
|Comments { 0 } (Apr '15)
|Feb '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Debate: Nuclear Power - Oroville, WA (May '11)
|Dec '15
|Crystal
|13
|Stickpin Fire burns 3000 acres (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|KindWolf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC