Whimsical Woodsa theme for 83rd Oroville May Festival

Queen Paz Lopez and Princesses Hannah McCoy and Estifenny Carrillo extend a royal invitation to attend this year's 83rd Annual Oroville May Festival with events on Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13. The festivities start off with the crowning of the royalty on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Coulton Auditorium. Queen Paz' parents are Juan and Claudia Lopez, Estifenny's are Selso Carrillo and Maria Deasis and Hannah's are Bill and Dara McCoy.

