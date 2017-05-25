Weather system passes, but flood watches remain in effect

UPDATE: As of Friday afternoon, there are no weather alerts in effect for the South Okanagan, but flood watches remain in effect and water continues to rise. The level of Osoyoos Lake continues to rise, and as of 4:15 p.m. Friday, it was at 913.33 feet above sea level as recorded near Oroville, WA by the U.S. Geological Survey.

