Weather system passes, but flood watches remain in effect
UPDATE: As of Friday afternoon, there are no weather alerts in effect for the South Okanagan, but flood watches remain in effect and water continues to rise. The level of Osoyoos Lake continues to rise, and as of 4:15 p.m. Friday, it was at 913.33 feet above sea level as recorded near Oroville, WA by the U.S. Geological Survey.
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kory Garcia being arrested for 2nd degree felon... (Jul '10)
|Apr 30
|April98
|7
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Relocating to Republic Washington (Nov '07)
|Mar '16
|Echobabe
|26
|Comments { 0 } (Apr '15)
|Feb '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Debate: Nuclear Power - Oroville, WA (May '11)
|Dec '15
|Crystal
|13
|Stickpin Fire burns 3000 acres (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|KindWolf
|3
