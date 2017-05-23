Temperatures soar, snow melts, flood ...

Temperatures soar, snow melts, flood risk rises

Hot weather over the May long weekend is causing snow to melt rapidly at higher elevations, again raising the threat of floods. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Monday covering the entire Okanagan warning that a ridge of high pressure is causing unseasonably warm weather.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Okanogan County was issued at May 23 at 2:27PM PDT

