Temperatures soar, snow melts, flood risk rises
Hot weather over the May long weekend is causing snow to melt rapidly at higher elevations, again raising the threat of floods. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Monday covering the entire Okanagan warning that a ridge of high pressure is causing unseasonably warm weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Osoyoos Times.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kory Garcia being arrested for 2nd degree felon... (Jul '10)
|Apr 30
|April98
|7
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Relocating to Republic Washington (Nov '07)
|Mar '16
|Echobabe
|26
|Comments { 0 } (Apr '15)
|Feb '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Debate: Nuclear Power - Oroville, WA (May '11)
|Dec '15
|Crystal
|13
|Stickpin Fire burns 3000 acres (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|KindWolf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC