Storm passes, weather cools and Osoyo...

Storm passes, weather cools and Osoyoos gets temporary reprieve from flood threats

Tuesday May 16

The threat of floods in the South Okanagan has diminished in recent days, but a sudden change in weather could again increase the risk. Temperatures have fallen, slowing the melt of higher elevation snowpacks, and last Thursday a threatened thunderstorm passed through leaving little rain.

