Storm passes, weather cools and Osoyoos gets temporary reprieve from flood threats
The threat of floods in the South Okanagan has diminished in recent days, but a sudden change in weather could again increase the risk. Temperatures have fallen, slowing the melt of higher elevation snowpacks, and last Thursday a threatened thunderstorm passed through leaving little rain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Osoyoos Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kory Garcia being arrested for 2nd degree felon... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|April98
|7
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Relocating to Republic Washington (Nov '07)
|Mar '16
|Echobabe
|26
|Comments { 0 } (Apr '15)
|Feb '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Debate: Nuclear Power - Oroville, WA (May '11)
|Dec '15
|Crystal
|13
|Stickpin Fire burns 3000 acres (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|KindWolf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC