Sen. Murray writes head of VA with concerns over closure of Veterans Clinic in Tonasket

U.S. Senator Patty Murray from Washington State has written a letter to Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulin expressing her concerns over the proposed closure of the Veterans Clinic at North Valley Hospital slated for July of this year. Ken Lee, a former American Legion Commander for Washington State, and a member of Oroville's Hodges Post #84, shared the letter with the newspaper and we have included it here.

