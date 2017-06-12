Residents busy sandbagging as Osoyoos Lake climbs above 914-foot benchmark
Some Osoyoos residents were busy sandbagging Thursday as Osoyoos Lake's level surpassed the benchmark of 914 feet above sea level and continued rising rapidly. The International Joint Commission said in a statement Thursday that Osoyoos Lake's level could exceed the 915.09 feet experienced in May of 1997.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Osoyoos Times.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kory Garcia being arrested for 2nd degree felon... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|April98
|7
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Relocating to Republic Washington (Nov '07)
|Mar '16
|Echobabe
|26
|Comments { 0 } (Apr '15)
|Feb '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Debate: Nuclear Power - Oroville, WA (May '11)
|Dec '15
|Crystal
|13
|Stickpin Fire burns 3000 acres (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|KindWolf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC