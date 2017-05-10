Osoyoos gets prepared for possible fl...

Osoyoos gets prepared for possible floods

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Osoyoos Times

The Zosel Dam in Oroville, WA helps to maintain the level of Osoyoos Lake, but it becomes ineffective when water in the Similkameen River is high and backs up the Okanogan River. Water flow in the Similkameen peaked over the weekend, but has since come down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Osoyoos Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kory Garcia being arrested for 2nd degree felon... (Jul '10) Apr 30 April98 7
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Feb '17 south side locos13 22
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec '16 Aqua Net 42
Relocating to Republic Washington (Nov '07) Mar '16 Echobabe 26
News Comments { 0 } (Apr '15) Feb '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
Debate: Nuclear Power - Oroville, WA (May '11) Dec '15 Crystal 13
News Stickpin Fire burns 3000 acres (Aug '15) Aug '15 KindWolf 3
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Oroville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,191 • Total comments across all topics: 280,941,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC