Legal fight erupts after five from India caught entering U.S. to...
Five Indian nationals trudged through knee-deep snow last February and illegally crossed the Canadian border north of Oroville to enter the United States because they feared proposed travel bans proposed by President Donald Trump would keep them from pursuing their dreams. The three women and two men were caught within minutes by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.
