Legal fight erupts after five from In...

Legal fight erupts after five from India caught entering U.S. to...

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Five Indian nationals trudged through knee-deep snow last February and illegally crossed the Canadian border north of Oroville to enter the United States because they feared proposed travel bans proposed by President Donald Trump would keep them from pursuing their dreams. The three women and two men were caught within minutes by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kory Garcia being arrested for 2nd degree felon... (Jul '10) Apr 30 April98 7
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Feb '17 south side locos13 22
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec '16 Aqua Net 42
Relocating to Republic Washington (Nov '07) Mar '16 Echobabe 26
News Comments { 0 } (Apr '15) Feb '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
Debate: Nuclear Power - Oroville, WA (May '11) Dec '15 Crystal 13
News Stickpin Fire burns 3000 acres (Aug '15) Aug '15 KindWolf 3
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Okanogan County was issued at May 23 at 2:27PM PDT

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Oroville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,987 • Total comments across all topics: 281,232,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC