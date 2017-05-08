Flooding: Small streams now, rivers soon

As Okanogan County works to reopen roads damaged by runoff flooding last month, more were closed over the weekend as water breached the banks of small streams near Conconully, Oroville and Twisp. The problems were caused by a rainstorm Thursday night followed by warm weather that hastened runoff, most of it in areas scarred by wildfires in 2014 and 2015.

