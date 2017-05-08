Flooding: Small streams now, rivers soon
As Okanogan County works to reopen roads damaged by runoff flooding last month, more were closed over the weekend as water breached the banks of small streams near Conconully, Oroville and Twisp. The problems were caused by a rainstorm Thursday night followed by warm weather that hastened runoff, most of it in areas scarred by wildfires in 2014 and 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kory Garcia being arrested for 2nd degree felon... (Jul '10)
|Apr 30
|April98
|7
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Relocating to Republic Washington (Nov '07)
|Mar '16
|Echobabe
|26
|Comments { 0 } (Apr '15)
|Feb '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Debate: Nuclear Power - Oroville, WA (May '11)
|Dec '15
|Crystal
|13
|Stickpin Fire burns 3000 acres (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|KindWolf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC