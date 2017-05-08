Flood risk has increased with recent rains, high snowpack and now rapid melting
The Zosel Dam in Oroville, WA helps to maintain the level of Osoyoos Lake, but it becomes ineffective when water in the Similkameen River is high and backs up the Okanogan River. Water flow in the Similkameen peaked over the weekend, but has since come down.
