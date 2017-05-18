As temperatures climb, risk of snowme...

As temperatures climb, risk of snowmelt and flooding increases

As temperatures climb into the high 20s this weekend, melting snow is expected to put added pressure on Okanagan waterways, increasing the risk of floods. The biggest threat continues to be in the Central Okanagan, where the level of Okanagan Lake as of Thursday morning had risen two centimetres since Wednesday to 342.75 metres above sea level.

