As temperatures climb, risk of snowmelt and flooding increases
As temperatures climb into the high 20s this weekend, melting snow is expected to put added pressure on Okanagan waterways, increasing the risk of floods. The biggest threat continues to be in the Central Okanagan, where the level of Okanagan Lake as of Thursday morning had risen two centimetres since Wednesday to 342.75 metres above sea level.
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kory Garcia being arrested for 2nd degree felon... (Jul '10)
|Apr 30
|April98
|7
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Relocating to Republic Washington (Nov '07)
|Mar '16
|Echobabe
|26
|Comments { 0 } (Apr '15)
|Feb '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Debate: Nuclear Power - Oroville, WA (May '11)
|Dec '15
|Crystal
|13
|Stickpin Fire burns 3000 acres (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|KindWolf
|3
