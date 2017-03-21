It's d-i-s-t-i-n-g-u-o for the win
Leo Chen, a seventh-grader from Oroville Middle-High School, won the North Central Washington Regional Spelling Bee for the second year in a row. Chen will represent North Central Washington in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., this spring.
