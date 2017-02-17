Human smuggling charges
U.S. Border Patrol Agents headed to a remote area southeast of Osoyoos after a camera spotted people walking toward the border on Feb. 8 near Oroville, Wash., reported Spokane news outlet KXLY.com . Muhammed Khan, a Canadian citizen who had entered legally into the U.S. the day before, was pulled over by border agents.
