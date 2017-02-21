Border Patrol arrests Canadian citize...

Border Patrol arrests Canadian citizen accused of smuggling illegal...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

U.S. Border Patrol agents based in Oroville arrested a Canadian citizen earlier this month who is accused of smuggling five illegal immigrants from India into the country. The five crossed the border near Molson, Washington, on Feb. 8 and were picked up in a van driven by Canadian Mohammed Khan, said James Frackelton, spokesman for the Border Patrol Spokane Sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Feb 20 south side locos13 22
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec '16 Aqua Net 42
Relocating to Republic Washington (Nov '07) Mar '16 Echobabe 26
News Comments { 0 } (Apr '15) Feb '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
Debate: Nuclear Power - Oroville, WA (May '11) Dec '15 Crystal 13
News Stickpin Fire burns 3000 acres (Aug '15) Aug '15 KindWolf 3
News Okanogan Complex Fire at 162,000 acres; New Lev... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Naebugg11 2
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Oroville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,301 • Total comments across all topics: 279,181,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC