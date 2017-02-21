Border Patrol arrests Canadian citizen accused of smuggling illegal...

U.S. Border Patrol agents based in Oroville arrested a Canadian citizen earlier this month who is accused of smuggling five illegal immigrants from India into the country. The five crossed the border near Molson, Washington, on Feb. 8 and were picked up in a van driven by Canadian Mohammed Khan, said James Frackelton, spokesman for the Border Patrol Spokane Sector.

