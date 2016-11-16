Oroville woman dies in house fire

Oroville woman dies in house fire

Nov 16, 2016

A 77-year-old Oroville woman was found dead in her house Monday afternoon after firefighters knocked down flames that destroyed her home. Maria Del Socorro Rodriguez Garcia was a longtime resident of the Oroville area and lived alone in an old house at 35 Eastside Oroville Road, said Oroville Fire Chief Rod Noel.

