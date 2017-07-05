Video: Progress at once-imperiled Oroville spillway
A flyover June 29 at the Oroville spillway captures progress continuing on demolition and reconstruction of the main flood control structure in Oroville, California. Stay-in-place concrete forms are being constructed as part of the new concrete foundation and drainage system for the spillway, according to the California Department of Water Resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless ousted from camp (Feb '09)
|Mon
|TownWitch
|93
|FYI: Cali residents are entitled to payments wh...
|Jun 20
|Chico Bandito
|1
|Early-morning fire destroys Bucks Lake Lodge (Jan '10)
|Jun 20
|Missey
|24
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea (Dec '16)
|Jun 20
|Mann Avenue dog o...
|3
|A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal...
|Jun 12
|Jane
|1
|Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08)
|Jun '17
|Shilo
|178
|BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Williamsville
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC