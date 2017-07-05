Video: Progress at once-imperiled Oro...

Video: Progress at once-imperiled Oroville spillway

Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: Inside Bay Area

A flyover June 29 at the Oroville spillway captures progress continuing on demolition and reconstruction of the main flood control structure in Oroville, California. Stay-in-place concrete forms are being constructed as part of the new concrete foundation and drainage system for the spillway, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

