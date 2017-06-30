Reservoir Levels Remain Strong This S...

Reservoir Levels Remain Strong This Summer

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Knco radio

As we near the 4th of July holiday, most California reservoirs are still near capacity. At Lake Shasta, the storage level has been between 110 and 120% of the historical average, according to Doug Carlson, a Public Information Officer with the Department of Water Resources Carlson says there should be good carryover storage for next winter, even if precipitation levels are below-average for a while.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Knco radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FYI: Cali residents are entitled to payments wh... Jun 20 Chico Bandito 1
News Early-morning fire destroys Bucks Lake Lodge (Jan '10) Jun 20 Missey 24
News Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea (Dec '16) Jun 20 Mann Avenue dog o... 3
News A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal... Jun 12 Jane 1
News Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08) Jun 5 Shilo 178
BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08) May '17 Williamsville 4
does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t... May '17 quan 1
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,323 • Total comments across all topics: 282,199,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC