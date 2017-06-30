Reservoir Levels Remain Strong This Summer

As we near the 4th of July holiday, most California reservoirs are still near capacity. At Lake Shasta, the storage level has been between 110 and 120% of the historical average, according to Doug Carlson, a Public Information Officer with the Department of Water Resources Carlson says there should be good carryover storage for next winter, even if precipitation levels are below-average for a while.

