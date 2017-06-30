Ramsey reminds residents fireworks st...

Ramsey reminds residents fireworks still illegal on Ridge

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Paradise Post

A press release sent out earlier this week from Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey reminded residents that even fireworks that are designated “safe and sane” are still illegal within unincorporated portions of Butte County. Despite being able to purchase these fireworks in the cities of Oroville and Gridley, taking them out of the cities is considered illegal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FYI: Cali residents are entitled to payments wh... Jun 20 Chico Bandito 1
News Early-morning fire destroys Bucks Lake Lodge (Jan '10) Jun 20 Missey 24
News Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea (Dec '16) Jun 20 Mann Avenue dog o... 3
News A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal... Jun 12 Jane 1
News Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08) Jun 5 Shilo 178
BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08) May '17 Williamsville 4
does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t... May '17 quan 1
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Butte County was issued at July 03 at 10:02AM PDT

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,362 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC