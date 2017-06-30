Ramsey reminds residents fireworks still illegal on Ridge
A press release sent out earlier this week from Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey reminded residents that even fireworks that are designated “safe and sane” are still illegal within unincorporated portions of Butte County. Despite being able to purchase these fireworks in the cities of Oroville and Gridley, taking them out of the cities is considered illegal.
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FYI: Cali residents are entitled to payments wh...
|Jun 20
|Chico Bandito
|1
|Early-morning fire destroys Bucks Lake Lodge (Jan '10)
|Jun 20
|Missey
|24
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea (Dec '16)
|Jun 20
|Mann Avenue dog o...
|3
|A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal...
|Jun 12
|Jane
|1
|Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08)
|Jun 5
|Shilo
|178
|BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Williamsville
|4
|does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t...
|May '17
|quan
|1
