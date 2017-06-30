No crowds for Riverbend Park reopening Tuesday
Signs Tuesday at Riverbend Park in Oroville advise visitors that all is not yet well, though parts of the park were open for the Fourth of July. Parts of the park were able to reopen due to a massive cleanup June 23 that removed a lot of the damage and debris that resulted from high flows in the Feather River during the Oroville Dam spillway emergency.
