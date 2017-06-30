Man faces murder charges in killing of Paradise woman.

Paradise >> A Paradise woman was found dead Thursday in Colusa County, and a suspect is in the Butte County Jail in Oroville, facing murder charges in her killing, according to the Paradise Police Department. The body of Lisa Marie Madrid, 52, was found just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday off Harbison Road, about a mile west of Highway 45. Harbison is about a half-mile south of Colusa Casino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.