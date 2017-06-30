Man faces murder charges in killing of Paradise woman.
Paradise >> A Paradise woman was found dead Thursday in Colusa County, and a suspect is in the Butte County Jail in Oroville, facing murder charges in her killing, according to the Paradise Police Department. The body of Lisa Marie Madrid, 52, was found just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday off Harbison Road, about a mile west of Highway 45. Harbison is about a half-mile south of Colusa Casino.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FYI: Cali residents are entitled to payments wh...
|Jun 20
|Chico Bandito
|1
|Early-morning fire destroys Bucks Lake Lodge (Jan '10)
|Jun 20
|Missey
|24
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea (Dec '16)
|Jun 20
|Mann Avenue dog o...
|3
|A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal...
|Jun 12
|Jane
|1
|Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08)
|Jun 5
|Shilo
|178
|BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Williamsville
|4
|does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t...
|May '17
|quan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC