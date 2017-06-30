Five arrested in a proactive enforcement detaila
Oroville >> Five people were arrested in Oroville on Friday as law enforcement officers from the Gridley-Biggs Police Department, Butte County Sheriff's Office, Butte County Probation Department and the California Department of Corrections assisted Oroville police in conducting a proactive enforcement detail. The goal of the operation was to check compliance on people on active probation, parole or supervised release, according to an Oroville police press release.
