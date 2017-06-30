Five arrested in a proactive enforcement detaila

Oroville >> Five people were arrested in Oroville on Friday as law enforcement officers from the Gridley-Biggs Police Department, Butte County Sheriff's Office, Butte County Probation Department and the California Department of Corrections assisted Oroville police in conducting a proactive enforcement detail. The goal of the operation was to check compliance on people on active probation, parole or supervised release, according to an Oroville police press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.