California man will fire up his '60s dragster at Show-N-Shine
The Varmit, a 1967 "Woody" car, a top fuel nostalgia dragster from the 1960s, owned by Jim Wearanga from Oroville, California, will be on display at the Show and Shine car show at River Forks Park on Saturday. The Varmit, a 1967 "Woody" car, a top fuel nostalgia dragster from the 1960s, owned by Jim Wearanga from Oroville, California, will be on display at the Show and Shine car show at River Forks Park on Saturday.
