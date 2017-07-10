Annual South Oroville-police meet and greet is Saturday
The third annual meet and greet between the residents of South Oroville and the Oroville Police Department will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Two years ago the South Oroville Community/Police Meet and Greet Committees partnered with the Oroville Police Department staff to promote community relations due to the annexation of South Oroville into the City limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless ousted from camp (Feb '09)
|Mon
|TownWitch
|93
|FYI: Cali residents are entitled to payments wh...
|Jun 20
|Chico Bandito
|1
|Early-morning fire destroys Bucks Lake Lodge (Jan '10)
|Jun 20
|Missey
|24
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea (Dec '16)
|Jun 20
|Mann Avenue dog o...
|3
|A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal...
|Jun 12
|Jane
|1
|Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08)
|Jun '17
|Shilo
|178
|BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Williamsville
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC