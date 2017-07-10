Annual South Oroville-police meet and...

Annual South Oroville-police meet and greet is Saturday

The third annual meet and greet between the residents of South Oroville and the Oroville Police Department will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Two years ago the South Oroville Community/Police Meet and Greet Committees partnered with the Oroville Police Department staff to promote community relations due to the annexation of South Oroville into the City limits.

