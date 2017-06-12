Video: Drone shows latest work on Lake Oroville spillway
Construction continues at the Lake Oroville spillway, and the state Department of Water Resources has released drone video of the latest work. “Concrete continues to be poured in the upper portion of the lower chute,” the DWR says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A a safea space to shoot up: Worth a try in Cal...
|Jun 12
|Jane
|1
|Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08)
|Jun 5
|Shilo
|178
|BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08)
|May 28
|Williamsville
|4
|does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t...
|May '17
|quan
|1
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Apr '17
|Fucisil
|8
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr '17
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr '17
|tps
|7
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC