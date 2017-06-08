Video: Drone Footage Shows Massive Oroville Spillway Repair Project Underway

The work is proceeding apace at the Oroville Dam, where the winter of 2017 tested a 50-year-old piece of water infrastructure, and it failed the test. As we learned in April , the very expensive, very urgent job of replacing the dam's spillway has to be completed - or at least a usable version needs to be completed - by the time the rain starts up again in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.